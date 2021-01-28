After the scandalous fight between Romelu lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the classic between Inter and Milan, for the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup, a harsh threat that the Belgian would have made to the Swede was revealed.

Both players told each other everything during the match and Lukaku even suggested that he follow her outside. At the end of the first half, he went to look for him in the tunnel and, despite the efforts of his teammates to stop him, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Belgian would have yelled at Ibra: “You’re a dead man. I’m going to blow your head off.”

The fight, which ended in the expulsion of the Swede for a double yellow, had started 44 minutes into the first half, after a Romagnoli foul on Lukaku, in which the Belgian player reacted and Zlatan got in.

Ibrahimovic and Lukaku, separated by their teammates. Photo: AFP

“Call your mom. Go do your voodoo shit,” the Milan striker told him. “Why do you want to talk about my mother?”, The Inter answered, and Ibra finished: “Fuck you and your mother.”

Zlatan, after the game, posted a message on his Instagram account that said: “In the world of ZLATAN there is no place for RACISM. We are all of the same race, we are all the same! We are all PLAYERS some better than others” .

The meeting finished 2 to 1 in favor of Inter, who turned it around with a goal from Lukaku, from a penalty, and another from Eriksen. Both players will meet again will be the next February 21, in the Milanese classic for Serie A.