Mexico City.- The elimination of seven autonomous bodies as proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s initiative would only imply a saving of 0.05 percent of the federal budget, Mexico Evalúa assured.

In a statement, the civic organization said that the seven organizations that are to be eliminated together have an annual expenditure of 4,534 million pesos.

“In the explanatory statement of the reform initiative, it is argued that these bodies are burdensome for the State. However, the budget assigned to them for 2024, of 4,534 million pesos, represents only 0.05% of the federal budget,” he said.

The initiative, he said, seeks the elimination of the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece), the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH).

As well as the National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval) and the National Commission for the Continuous Improvement of Education (Mejoredu).

“The elimination of autonomous bodies such as Cofece and IFT would put competition and market regulation at risk, increasing anti-competitive practices and affecting the quality and prices of goods and services.

“A clear example is the asymmetric regulation that the IFT has promoted since its creation, and which has reduced the prices of telecommunications services by more than 31.7% in the last decade. In addition, Mexico has committed to the international community, and specifically to the USMCA, to maintain competent and impartial regulators and courts,” he said.

In turn, he added, the disappearance of Coneval and Mejoredu, which thanks to their autonomy guarantee objectivity in the evaluation of social policies, would encourage distortion in the reporting of poverty levels and educational performance in the country.

“At México Evalúa, we are asking legislators for time and space to deliberate on this initiative, with the inclusion of specialists and complete and objective evaluations that verify the true performance of the autonomous bodies and help to trace paths for improvement,” he said.