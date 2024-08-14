Mexico City.– The intention to eliminate energy regulatory bodies would imply making multiple legal changes that would basically translate into a new energy reform, experts say.

Carlos Vallejo, legal director of the Association of Regulated Energy Sector (Arse), said that in addition to the constitutional reform promoted by the Executive, at least six laws and four regulations would need to be modified to establish the bases for the operations of permit holders and the incorporation of the functions of regulators into the Ministry of Energy (Sener).

Initially, it would be a modification to the Political Constitution in articles 27 and 28, as well as to the Organic Law of the Federal Public Administration; the Law of the Coordinated Regulatory Bodies in Energy Matters, which includes the functions of the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), would have to be eliminated, he stressed.

The Hydrocarbons Law and the regulations derived from it would also be modified; the Mexican Petroleum Law, the Federal Electricity Commission Law and the Electricity Industry Law (LIE) would also have to be reformed, Vallejo said during the panel on regulatory changes in Asea, CRE and Sener, organized by the Mexico 2024 International Energy Meeting.

“We would have to carry out a complete energy reform, and I believe that as a private initiative we should participate, and if the legislators listen to us, in case they reaffirm the elimination of the regulatory bodies, we would definitely have to take them into account and study them very carefully so as not to concentrate everything again and effectively keep them as autonomous,” said Beatriz Marcelino, president of Grupo Ciita.

Estela Campuzano, legal, regulatory and commercial consultant at Oil and Gas, agreed that the disappearance of regulators would imply multiple changes to laws and regulations, all with the aim of equipping Pemex and CFE as companies that only provide energy and no longer as productive companies that generate value for the country.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has promoted the elimination of seven autonomous bodies, considering that they do not contribute and that they are an expense for the country.

In the Chamber of Deputies, in the Constitutional Affairs Committee, there is already a draft opinion for their elimination, which is derived from the 20 initiatives that the Executive sent to Congress in February.