Mexico City.- The Olmeca refinery, in Dos Bocas, Tabasco, is already producing diesel and is being sold at gas stations near the complex of that entity, said an official from Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Leopoldo Figueroa, Pemex TRI transportation manager, stated that the refinery has already been operating for approximately a month.

Without wanting to offer more details in this regard, he only reported that in the coming days the official announcement will have to be made by the Government and the data will be annexed to the oil company’s production reports.

When questioned during the Onexpo 2024 Congress, the official also did not want to clarify what volume is already produced, nor why there is still no gasoline production.

The Olmeca refinery was inaugurated on July 2, 2022, despite its construction not having been completed.

The project has faced a cost overrun, initially projected at $8 billion and has now doubled its budget.

Specialists have said that they have taken primary products from other refineries to finish them in the new complex and simulate their production in front of equipment that is not yet ready to operate.

On May 8, REFORMA published that it is not feasible for the refinery to operate soon, according to the consulting firm GMEC’s ​​estimate it would be until 2025.