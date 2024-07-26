Mexico City.- Losses due to theft in retail stores can be reduced with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), said Edgar Escobar, Chief Information Officer at the Chilean company ALTO.

“The problem of security has been addressed in an archaic way, with security guards, but that solution is not so positive because thefts continue,” Escobar said in an exclusive interview.

Data analytics and AI can be used to make decisions and create security schemes in stores.

Companies can reduce their hidden waste (theft, internal fraud or operational error due to product breakage) by 25 to 30 percent, he revealed.

ALTO, a company that arrived in Mexico in 2012, uses camera recordings as a tool, downloading the information into databases to analyze it and detect patterns through AI.

Another application can provide real-time notification of a suspicious person entering the establishment or being involved in some other incident.

“A camera is just an image, that image is converted into something to make decisions, to generate value” and to be able to initiate criminal proceedings, he said.

When consumers have not heard of a robbery at a store, they feel more secure about returning and making purchases, which in turn benefits businesses by generating higher revenues, Escobar added.

Likewise, a security system within establishments reduces labor turnover, because workers have better tools and protection in their area and in some cases feel valued and supported by their bosses, he added.

#claim #reduces #waste