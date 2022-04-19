We are inside a store that takes care of the well-being of our pets, the Bicho Pet Jardins which is located in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo. Here a video portraying the pet shop employees dancing and kissing puppies who have been entrusted to their care goes around the world. Attention, they are images with a high rate of tenderness.

Photo source from video on TikTok by bichodepet.jardins

On January 15th a video that mixes together several scenes from the security cameras of a pet shop called Bicho Pet Jardins. Employees are seen cuddling, dancing, kissing and make pets feel goodduring baths and grooming.

In the scenes we see the team who works with joy, you can see that they are people who love animals and who are there to make them feel really good, with a truly admirable dedication. And the animals entrusted to their care seem to particularly appreciate this attention.

Stay away from the security cameras! You can already tell that the team likes to dance with furry ones, right? They are all very well pampered around here.

This is the comment posted on social networks when the pet shop video was published, getting a lot success. Because it’s a simply unique and adorable video, isn’t it? We can see that in this shop the animals are treated with the utmost love possible.

Pet shop employees dance and kiss puppies, a video to view and review

Surely the owners of the dogs protagonists of the video will be happy to see their pets treated with gloves.

The publication reached thousands of internet users, obtaining almost half a million views and thousands of comments. Impossible not to love the images.