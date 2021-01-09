Sara and her partner left home a few days ago without noticing that a copy of the keys to their home had been left inside. They realized what had happened when they returned and found that they could not move the bowler and that, therefore, it was impossible to open the door.

The rush to solve the problem led this young couple from Ciezanos to consult the internet in order to locate a locksmith. Google led them to a multi-service company based in the Murcian district of El Palmar. After calling, an operator told them that he would be in Cieza in half an hour, although he refused to give them a quote by phone.

“A very nice guy appeared who, in just over five minutes, opened the door after inserting a card through the slot,” Sara Marín told LA TRUTH, who added that the locksmith told her and her partner to time to make the invoice, which in the concept was going to certify that the door bowler had changed so that the house insurance company did not put obstacles when it came to covering the loss.

The surprise for the two young people came when this operator, after making several accounts with the mobile calculator in which the VAT had even been reflected, told them that this incident was going to mean a disbursement of 735.68 euros and that they had them to pay in cash and at the same time.

The victims of this alleged scam, and in order to regain their normal life as soon as possible, paid the bill and the operator left. Sara Marín consulted with her insurance agent and confirmed that she was not going to take charge of this operation, which she described as a scam, at the same time that she reported that it is a service that should not cost more than 80 euros. In addition, the couple was able to verify later that the payment justification that the locksmith gave them was nothing more than a budget sheet prior to the execution of the works.

This young couple is more than outraged by what happened and believes that the administration “should investigate and act more so that things like this don’t happen to anyone.” For the moment, Sara and her partner are studying the situation with their lawyer to take whatever legal action is necessary.