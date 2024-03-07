The director of Parks and Gardens, Pedro Rivera Armendáriz, as well as Ramón Zamora Valdez, in charge of the Camagüey track, were fired this week by Mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero, through Juan de Anda Mata, actions with which most morenistas, of the very few who were able to enter this administration, are being erased from this government and making it clear that he prefers them outside rather than inside his government. Since this administration began, Pedro Rivera made his life impossible through the senior officer, who did not even give him permission to enter his office, being the head of Parks and Gardens, who was obviously endorsed by the municipal president, since he never put order in that sense. On the other hand, Ramón Zamora is the brother of the federal deputy Casimiro Zamora Valdez, who had already come from other administrations as head of the Truck Central, but Martin Ahumadadue to his political rivalry with the aforementioned legislator, removed him from the headquarters and sent him to the Camagüey track, to finally fire him, political revenge being the only reason that those mentioned see for having been dismissed.

All ready HE has for him Easter operation, explained the director of Civil Protection, detailing that more than 1,100 people will participate to guarantee the health and safety of visitors, not only to Las Glorias, but also to the rest of the municipality's recreational areas. And although they detailed the agencies that will participate, the actions they will take, the news they will have and everything related to the operation, they emphasized something that is undoubtedly fundamental, citizen participation, because if society does not do what is pertinent, no operation, No matter how complete and prepared it is, it will be able to function one hundred percent; So the call is to take the necessary precautions and return home safely.

during the holidays carnivals that will take place in the soccer stadium located on the María del Rosario Espinoza boardwalk, access to vehicles will be closed to achieve more order and, above all, guarantee smooth exits in the event of an incident that requires the mobilization of bodies. of help. Regarding the sale of alcohol, it is said on behalf of the organization of the event that they already have authorization, and although the mayor did not confirm it, he said that he would evaluate it with all the parties involved, and that whatever was decided, that It was also everyone's responsibility for any repercussions that may arise.

President of the Guasave Irrigation Module He pointed out that they sanctioned 5 thousand pesos to the user who allowed water spills in the Miramar neighborhood and that caused the annoyance of some neighbors due to the waste of liquid that came from a canal and that affected some homes, ensuring that they will seek to These situations do not happen, because the order is to take care of the water at all costs.

Authorities already have their security plan for Easter

With a substation, but they do not connect it due to lack of budget

Organized crime threatens the agricultural sector

Citizen Movement 'snatches' the CNC from the PRI

