After chasing a suspect in a truck, who ran away, law enforcement secure a marijuana greenhouse in the vicinity of Maneadero Parte Alta

Ensenada, Baja California.- state agents discovered a significant amount of floors of dope in a greenhouse (divided in two), in the vicinity of Maneadero Upper Partreported the State Citizen Security Force (FESC).

In a newsletter of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Baja California (SSCBC) details that this seizure of illicit weed by the FESC was made in coordination with the Mexican Army in it Ensenada Municipality.

It is detailed that the state agents saw a man who was driving a vanwho upon seeing them tried to evade them, speeding up the March; the policemen they ordered him to stop, but the man accelerated to flee, starting a persecution on Alejandro Carrillo Miranda street.

The persecution It ended up on a local road, in a rural area, where the man in the truck stopped in front of some houses, got out of the truck and ran towards the mountains, without being able to stop him.

Upon reviewing the area, state agents saw two galleons open, and inside were several floors with characteristics similar to dopeand with systems lightning and irrigation.

The state agents requested immediate support from elements of the Mexican Army, given the possibility of being attacked by drug traffickers. Soldiers arrived at the site.

On the spot, in addition to the dopethey found a vehicle toyota sequoia 2008 with reported theft, one vehicle Dodge Ram 4000, a vehicle Cherokee Laredoand an FT-150 motorcycle.