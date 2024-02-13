In these times in Mexico, one of the most common forms of entertainment is for families to go out for a walk and enter the different movie complexes to watch new movies, and fortunately it is a type of entertainment that is within reach of all pockets. However, it seems that classism issues still exist in the country, and this has been the case of a person in Tamaulipas who wanted to enter the cinema and was rudely kicked out for his way of dressing.

As reported by a man named Fernando Martínezreported that a few days ago he tried to enter the facilities of Cinemex with his family after finishing his work day, the detail is that some of his clothes were slightly dirty due to the trade he practices. So, when she entered the bathroom, one of the employees told her that she couldn't be there, despite the fact that the tickets to go see the selected movie had probably already been paid for.

What happened in a Cinemex in Tamaulipas is unfortunate. He is Fernando Martinez, a citizen of Matamoros who a few days ago left his job as a mechanic and went to the cinema with his family to watch a movie. Unfortunately, because of his appearance, they didn't let him through. pic.twitter.com/gWYi0YIotY — Cerebros (@CerebrosG) February 13, 2024

Here is part of what was mentioned to someone who took a short interview about the event:

I was a little dirty, I imagine they told me this because of how I was dressed and because of how dirty I was, they elbowed me in the forehead and I don't know why if I didn't disrespect them, they didn't let us enter the room, I don't know why they try to people like that.

Discrimination in places like cinemas is an issue that can have a significant impact on people's experience and well-being. It can manifest itself in various ways, including racial, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability discrimination, among others. People who experience discrimination may feel uncomfortable or unsafe attending movie theaters due to fear of overt discrimination or derogatory comments from other moviegoers or movie theater staff.

Until now the chain itself Cinemex has not commented on the matter.

Editor's note: It is definitely sad that these types of situations occur, especially when movie people are hitting people for no apparent reason. Let's hope they apologize to the man and the family, who I don't doubt have been scared because of those who behave rudely.