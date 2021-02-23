After the Paris Prosecutor’s Office requested in August last year that the investigation against Gerard Depardieu (72) be reopened for the alleged rape of a young woman, the French actor was charged with rape and sexual assault.

The legend of French cinema, as famous as it is controversial, had a complaint filed in August 2018 by a 22-year-old actress who filed it in Aix-en-Provence, in Provence, southern France.

The interpreter, known for films like “Cyrano de Bergerac“(1990) or by the saga of Asterix and Obélix, was charged on December 16, but no interim security measures were taken against him.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office took over the investigation on August 30 of that year, after the one in Aix-en-Provence, a city in the south of France where the complaint was received three days earlier, “dissociated itself” from the investigations by declaring itself incompetent. .

Although it was initially archived, the complainant, a young actress and dancer, succeeded in having it subsequently entrusted to an investigating judge.

The sexual attacks would have occurred in the house of the French actor.

The events would have taken place at the actor’s Parisian home on two different days, August 7 and 13, 2018, according to the French media at the time.

Depardieu knew the girl’s father and was in contact with her to give her advice on her career. The girl said she was abused on the sidelines of an informal rehearsal for a play, the newspaper noted Le Parisien.

The actor’s lawyer, Herve Temime, alleged in 2018 that his client categorically denied having committed any infraction or having had “the least criminal behavior”, and regretted the damage that these accusations caused to him.

Last year, Depardieu had also been arrested for driving while intoxicated, when police officers saw him riding a motorcycle.

As reported exclusively by the French newspaper “Le Point”, at first the authorities did not know who it was. What caught their attention was the fact of observing someone making strange gestures, passing red traffic lights and stepping on solid lines in the 14th arrondissement of Paris.

