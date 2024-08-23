Charging an electric scooter: family dies in flames

Tragedy in Novi Sad, Serbia, where an entire family died due to a fire caused by an electric scooter.

The tragedy occurred during the night between Thursday 22nd and Friday 23rd August: the fire, as mentioned, was caused by a scooter that had been connected to the electrical network. A short circuit that triggered the flames was fatal.

In all, six people died, including four children. The children, aged between 2 and 7, were sleeping in the same room as their parents, aged 29 and 23, when they were all caught in the flames.

The dead woman’s father, who lives in the adjacent house, tried to save the family by attempting to knock down the wall of the house with an axe and a sledgehammer, but was unsuccessful.