A very serious tragedy occurred in the middle of the night when a family consisting of a mother, father and their four children were involved in a terrible fire. The flames were apparently caused by an electric scooter left on charge.

Massacre in the night: family loses life in a fire

We are at Belgradein Serbia, when suddenly a fire breaks out in the middle of the night. The house of a family where a mother, father and their four children lived is engulfed in flames. The one who caught fire and spread the fire was electric scooter which unfortunately caught fire while being charged.

The alarm was raised by some neighbors who saw the fire exit the house and decided to try to save the inhabitants of the house without success. Six people have therefore lost their lives, including four children aged between 2 and 7 years.

The family had put the scooter on charge just before going to sleep. It is not yet clear why, but the fire broke out around 3 in the morning. According to an initial reconstruction, it all started from the battery chargerwhich may have caused a short circuit. .

Who were the people who died in the fire?

Unfortunately, not much is known about the six victims who lost their lives in this terrible accident, but it seems that it was a very close family poor because they were all sleeping in the same room. For this reason, the authorities believe that the short circuit may have arisen due to an electrical system that was either too old or not regulated.

The neighbors did everything they could to intervene and save the people but the fire had already made its way into the house and smokes products from the fire contributed to all of this. A neighbor even broke down the doors with an axebut even this was not enough to save the lives of this poor family.