Ciudad Juárez.- Laura Pamela PM was arrested with an arrest warrant, as the probable perpetrator of the crime of qualified vehicle theft “carjacking” style to the detriment of a woman.

After being placed at the disposal of the Control Judge who requested it, the agent of the Public Ministry of the Vehicle Theft Unit, filed charges for the events that occurred on June 15, 2024, on Eréndira Street in the neighborhood that leads to the same name.

In that place, the accused, along with two men, through the use of a firearm, threatened the victim to take away a Toyota pickup truck, Tacoma line, model 2014, in which they fled.

The precautionary measure of preventive detention was imposed and his legal situation will be resolved in the hearing of whether or not he is linked to criminal proceedings, scheduled for next September 30 at 11:00 a.m.