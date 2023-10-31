With difficulty, with one man less for a half and an opposing public chanting “Messi, Messi” to make him nervous, Cristiano Ronaldo silences everyone and flies to the quarter-finals of the King Cup. Al Nassr has to sweat the so-called “seven shirts ” to get to the bottom of it in the challenge against Gerrard’s tenacious Al Ettifaq. In Riyadh, Manè decided in the second extra period, after the opponents were also left with 10 men due to Hazzazi’s expulsion in the 90th minute. Signs of recovery for Al Ittihad, who if they haven’t won in the league for almost a month, find victory in the cup, with Benzema and Hamdallah, the two top scorers both scoring. The yellow and blacks won 3-0 against Sabiri’s Al Fayha (absent). Al Ahli is the surprise of the day: Kessié’s team is sensationally eliminated at home by Tatarusanu’s Abha, capable of winning (2-1) with nine men thanks to Toko Ekambi.

THE OTHERS

—

A comeback brace from Ferreira Carrasco saw Al Shabab qualify, winning 2-1 at Al Fateh. Also fourth for Barrow’s Al Taawon (dry), who beat Al Wehda 2-0. Al Fayha-Al Ittihad 0-3. On the eve it was a challenge that Espirito Santo feared, especially given the negative trend in the championship (sixth position -8 from first). In the end, the coach can be satisfied with his team’s performance, which finds the scoring verve of Hamdallah and Karim Benzema. The former immediately unlocked the lead in the 5th minute after an all-first move, with Romarinho finishing for his teammate, all alone in front of the goalkeeper. Al Fayha tried without much conviction, with Sakala the only threat in a couple of circumstances. The 2-0 that closed the game came in the 87th minute, again with Hamdallah, who stole a ball in the area and struck the goalkeeper with a right-footed shot. In recovery glory also for Benzema: slalom and terrifying blow into the top corner. Karim is back. Al Nassr-Al Ettifaq 1-0. On paper it was the most balanced match on the scoreboard. And the field did not disappoint expectations. In Riyadh, a very tense, nervous match took place, with many fouls and few noteworthy plays. In Al Nassr the most active is Talisca, in an amazing state of form. The Brazilian scores again, but VAR denies him his 15th goal of the season due to Ronaldo’s offside on Telles’ cross from the left. The former Benfica player is agitated and in the seventh minute of added time in the first half he gets kicked out for a slight but voluntary slap. The referee initially gives him the yellow, the VAR calls him back and draws the red. In Al Ettifaq there are Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson in midfield who dictate the pace, with the Dutchman coming close to scoring in the second half. CR7 argues a bit with everyone, between the referee (pointing to him and miming the substitution gesture, as if asking for a “change”) and the opposing fans, who remind him of the last Ballon d’Or. Al Nassr withstood the attack and returned to numerical parity in the 90th minute due to the expulsion given to Hazzazi, who kicked Otavio from behind, causing the Far West to go wild for a few minutes.