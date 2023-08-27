They change Carlos Antonio Vélez, but the remedy is worse than the disease

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Velez and James.
Velez and James.
Velez and James.
“Our team is criticizable.”
The tie is approaching World Cup 2026 and the media are already setting up their teams to bring incidents of the commitments of the Colombia selection.
And one of those is RCN, which has already begun promoting the groups that will cover the games of the team led by Nestor Lawrence.
Much difference
It turns out that in the commercial they devised they change to Carlos Antonio Velez because he is criticized by the fans.
However, Leonardo, the one who replaces him, is worse, he is clueless and fails in key data.
For this reason, they ‘reintegrate’ Vélez into the group, based on the fact that the teams do not change. They warn that the groups are criticizable, but they are not modified.
RCNTV in the World Cup qualifiers! Someday it had to be and that day came! Pure and hard analysis, as it has to be! Follow “Singer”, go on…. https://t.co/oWhfqfB9jE
— Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) August 26, 2023
