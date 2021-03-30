In the midst of the second wave of coronavirus, the Government of the City of Buenos Aires modified the stops of 10 bus lines in the Transshipment Center of Constitución, with the aim of promoting social distancing.

The measure, which will take effect at 14 this Tuesday, reaches lines 4, 45, 51, 59, 65, 98, 100 (both directions), 133, 143 and 168, that will change the place of the ascent and descent of passengers.

In any case, from the Buenos Aires Government they clarified that the change is only in the stops and that the services will maintain their usual routes.

“The modifications were made based on surveys in place and the number of transactions on the lines with the highest number of promotions was taken into account, which is where the longest lines are presented, to separate them from the rest, “the Buenos Aires Secretary of Transportation, Juano Mendez, explained on his Twitter account.

The objective is generate more waiting space for bus users and promote social distancing among public transport users.

The measure also seeks to create a safer environment in terms of road safety for pedestrians and order pedestrian flows to facilitate the movement of people, as explained by the Buenos Aires government.

The scheme with the modifications of the bus stops in Constitución.

The new positions of the stops were already signaled and during the first days Awareness will be raised by reinforcing the presence of Traffic Agents in the area.

Constitución is one of the nerve centers of public transport and one of the main entrances to the City of Buenos Aires. Before the pandemic more than a million people were mobilized daily.

With the beginning of the restrictions in March 2020, the number of passengers was drastically reduced, since public transport was left for the exclusive use of essential workers, although over the months it was expanded.

So far this year, however, the demand for public transport in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area has been increasing steadily.

Recently, passenger circulation reached 54% use of the system, with 2,232,663 people who used the service, according to the data arising from the SUBE Card consumption.

JPE