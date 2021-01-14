The lawyer Gonzalo Martínez Fresneda, who defends the employees of one of the companies in charge of the works of the AVE between Murcia and Alicante, has challenged Judge Olga Reverte who investigates an alleged fraud in the construction of this line on understanding that The magistrate would not have drawn up the indictment, but rather an agent of the Civil Guard would have written it.

Specifically, the lawyer has requested the formal challenge of the titular magistrate of the Examining Court number 9 of Murcia because the order of initiation of Abbreviated Procedure, of December 13, 2020, appears written by a Civil Guard identified thanks to a seven-digit code, as recorded in the “document properties” file.

The lawyer claims that this fact is “exceptionally serious”, reflecting “not only a flagrant violation of the essential rules of criminal procedure, but above all a violation of the fundamental rights that the Constitution guarantees to citizens.”

«In summary, the facts show a clear abandonment of jurisdictional functions by the challenged magistrate, who has relegated to the Civil Guard not only the progress of the case but even the drafting of her writings and, with it, the jurisdictional content of the resolutions that it dictates, something constitutionally reserved to the judges and courts ”, as the lawyer argues in his recusal brief.

Ultimately, the lawyer considers that, at least in this case, in the Examining Court number 9 of Murcia, who writes the Orders to the judge “is the Civil Guard”, so that this police force “not only dictates what what he has to do (promoting the instruction) but directly writes it “, which he considers” is something intolerable and, at least, null and void. “

In the lawyer’s opinion, this “interest” in “prioritizing” one of the parties to the process to the detriment of another “radically violates the right to effective judicial protection and the law.” Thus, he asserts that “without an impartial judge there is no process, but there is no judge either.”

The judge alleges that she only asked the agent for help



The judge, in a report, responds to these accusations by defending that said resolution has been drawn up by her. “It is digitally signed by me and by the Lawyer of the Administration of Justice”, the magistrate wields, who points out that only “merely technical computer” assistance was requested from the Official of the Civil Guard for its conversion to PDF.

And, the judge adds, “since it is a 403-page word document, the Minerva computer program did not allow it to be inserted properly configured, giving an error and deconfiguring the document.”

For this reason, he admits that the document was sent to said Civil Guard agent who, from his “professional and secure” computer, sent it in PDF to the email of the official in charge of the procedure.