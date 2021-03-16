They challenged the candidacy of a man from Santiago Cafiero for the position of director of the Access to Public Information Agency. This is Gustavo Juan Fuertes, who currently works at the Head of Cabinet. They warn that does not meet the necessary background and that his eventual appointment would put the autonomy of the Agency at risk.

The Civil Association for Equality and Justice (ACIJ) presented on Tuesday the challenge of Fuertes, which he is currently legal advisor of the Secretariat for Administrative Coordination, within of the Chief of Cabinet of Ministers of the Nation.

They requested the withdrawal of their application and the sending a new profile to occupy the position.

From ACIJ they detailed that Fuertes, 59, does not meet “eligibility requirements” to head the Agency for Access to Public Information, an autarkic office that protects the interest of people who request public information, which is key in institutional transparency and that, for this reason, it can come into conflict with government representatives.

Gustavo Fuertes, the man from Santiago Cafiero to head the Access to Public Information Agency. Photo Argentine Chamber of Commerce

Given the lack of experience in the area of ​​data protection, the organization qualified as “a regression” in the matter his possible appointment. They also asked that the gender alternation in that position.

Strong, lawyer and notary, previously served in the area of ​​Commerce in the Government of the Province of Buenos Aires. He coordinated the Citizen Prices and Now 12 programs in that jurisdiction. Likewise, it served as the provincial authority for the application of the Consumer Protection, Commercial Loyalty and Do Not Call Registry laws.

In the curriculum that should have been publicized, as a requirement for the application process, Fuertes did not provide any background on the matter, or any specialization in issues related to “freedom of expression, access to public information or protection of personal data” , as listed by the ACIJ in its challenge.

The Civil Association for Equality and Justice explained that the suitability requirement meets two objectives: the “correct performance of its functions” and the “guarantee of impartiality and independence.”

“It awakens natural concerns regarding a future autonomous exercise of the position, if appointed, “they said, referring to the lack of antecedents.

Gustavo Fuertes (left), at an Argentina – India Business Seminar. Photo Argentine Chamber of Commerce

And they continued: “The political closeness or affinity, although it does not inhibit the possibility of any person to be proposed for a position, it is not reason enough -not especially valuable- for the selection of an applicant “.

Last Friday, Fuertes’ candidacy had received the formal rejection of the Citizen Power, which presented a challenge to his proposal for reasons similar to those put forward by ACIJ.

Both organizations had warned about the alleged irregularities of Fuertes on February 18, when Cafiero made his application official in the Official Gazette.

According to the protocols for the selection, a window of one month was opened for the presentation of observations. This period will conclude next Tuesday.

That day the public audience virtual meeting in which the nomination proposed by the Executive will be debated.

Finally, on March 30, the Government must ratify or withdraw the candidacy of Fuertes. In case of withdrawal, he will propose another person and start a new process.

DS