Shingeki no Kyojin It is not for all types of public, since its history is loaded with very bloody moments that could hurt the susceptibility of certain people.

Censorship chan made its appearance in the print version of Malaysia, although this time it was not to hide violent scenes, but something more trivial.

It seems that the nudity of the Titans, even when they do not have genitalia, violated some regulations of the Asian country, so the editorial that publishes the sleeve had to put underpants on them.

Titans wear breeches in Shingeki no Kyojin

Although it sounds like a funny thing, the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin had to change the illustrations of the titans so that it could be published, since in Malaysia there are tough measures that censor nudity.

The simplest solution they found to keep the story intact was to add underpants to the Titans, who now look like this.

They were forced to wear giant underwear.

The image was shared via Twitter, surprising a large number of fans of Shingeki no Kyojin who found this detail very funny.

As you might imagine, questions arose almost immediately about what other enemies would look like, including female titans.

In this case, instead of giving them a set of underwear, they were fitted with full dresses that cover from the chest to the thighs, which would not make much sense if we stick to the story.

An elegant fitted dress covers her.

The jokes and memes did not take long to appear, and in one of them they even showed one of the characters using the famous hijab, which covers their faces.

Apparently in Malaysia it is possible to get the normal version and the censored version alike, since they come from different publishers, although to be honest, it would be a lot of fun to have one with the illustration of the titans in panties.

