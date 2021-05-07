A scene with high doses of frontal and supernatural nudity, through the penis of a zombie, was cut from the next movie of Netflix who drives Zack Snyder, Army Of The Dead.

The paranormal censorship was directly revealed by the director himself.

Note that the definition of “censorship” seems tailored to this filmic challenge: Censorship is a process by which information or work intended for the public is analyzed and examined, eliminating “the parts” that go against the values ​​and principles that the censor has established.

Zack Snyder decided to cut a “moment” from the movie. Photo Clarín Archive.

A scene that was surely going to be sinister because the imaginative Snyder proposed a “giant penis”, which is still huge even though a piece of glans has been ripped off in one bite.

Anyway, the question was removed from the final version to go to Zombie Movie Museum.

When the director was asked if his zombie movie had something new to say or if it was just another installment where the confused characters eat everything that comes their way except the protagonist, Snyder told the The Sunday Times that he had really crossed a line.

The thin cross line

“We had a sequence in which one of the male strippers had a huge penis to which they took a bite to him “, revealed.” We thought that it was too much … “.

In April, just yesterday, the first trailer for the “zombie binge” movie was released. Netflix’s original product is the first thing Snyder does after his critically-acclaimed reworking of the League of Justice, 2017.

Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and director Zack Snyder. Photo HBO Max

Also, the director is seen to have decided to return to the genre after his debut film, Dawn Of The Dead, 2004, remake of the 1978 film that that gore legend George A. Romero had made.gore call George A. Romero.

Army of the dead it is sordidly set in a dystopian / apocalyptic Las Vegas, where zombies, in addition to being very gifted subjects, are shown as the most agile creatures.

The star of Guardians of the Galaxy, Dave Bautista, heads a cast where the comedian is also Tig Notaro, Garret dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead) and the irate Omari Hardwick (Power).

Dave Bautista – as Drax, in a scene from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” – stars in “The Army of the Dead.” Photo: © Marvel Studios

When launching the League of Justice, Zack Snyder’s version, by HBO Max, the middle english NME wrote in favor: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League does justice to the series of pioneering comic book creations. “

“It is justice for Snyder’s vision, and the heartbreak of losing his daughter Autumn, and it’s justice for a major DC comics fan base that he had had to tolerate bad adaptations and meandering visions for much of the last decade. “

Army Of The Dead -no mutant penises in sight- It will be released in some theaters in the United States from the first days of May. Neither slow nor lazy, Netflix will offer it almost immediately, on the 21st of this month.

