They celebrate their wedding at McDonald’s: “We are poor”

They decided to celebrate their wedding with relatives and friends at McDonald’s, the well-known American fast food restaurant: a choice that did not go unnoticed on the web.

Michele and Ilary, this is the name of the newlyweds originally from Montoro, a town in the Irpinia province, after their wedding gathered relatives and friends at the McDonald’s in Avellino.

The celebrations took place a few days ago but the video, shared by the Facebook page “Ci vuole Costanza”, has gone viral in the last few hours.

In the video, the groom explains the reason for this choice with a few simple words: “We did it here because we are poor.”

The mayor of Montoro, Salvatore Carratù, also intervened on the matter, declaring: “It is not the first couple who has chosen to celebrate in a fast food restaurant, but I informed myself after reading the news on online sites and I was told that the couple then gathered family and friends in a restaurant”.