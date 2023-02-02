Culiacán, Sinaloa.- With enthusiastic applause and big smiles, the celebrations of the Fiestas de la Candelaria in Quilá were inaugurated, after two years in which the COVID-19 pandemic prevented face-to-face activities from being carried out.

During the opening ceremony, there was the presence of authorities, special guests and the organizers of the event, among which the presence of the trustee stood outRafael Eden Quintero Lozanothe director of the Municipal Institute of Cultural Culiacán, Alonso Ramirezthe councilors, Eldamor Lopez and Lucy Felix and the director of liaison with unions of Culiacán, Jesus Guadalupe Lopez Zambada.

“Quilá is having a party today and this is a party that is recognized worldwide and deeply loved by the people of Quilá,” were the welcoming words of the Quilá trustee, Rafael Edén Quintero Lozano, who was extremely enthusiastic about seeing the citizens gathered in the most special and revered party of the year.

emotional tribute

One of the most moving moments of the ceremony happened during the maestro’s homage Elias Parra Madrigalwho was recognized for his long career as an arts educator and for introducing countless young people to the art world from an early age.

The director of the IMCC, Alonso Ramírez, affirmed that there is great artistic talent in Quilá and that it is partly due to the fact that Parra Madrigal has managed to cultivate the seed of love for the arts in the minds of the region’s talented youth, training a large number of musicians who have distinguished careers in Sinaloa.

“I am a Sinaloan at heart, I am an adopted son of this land and I share this recognition with all of you because everything I have achieved, I did thanks to the roots that I planted when I arrived here and all the fruits are each one of my students and this Recognition is the star of this Christmas tree”, were the emotional words of the teacher from Michoacán.