Within the era of Playstation 2, Gamecube and Xbox Spy titles began to emerge to become trendy, and among the great examples we have Metal Gear Solid and Splinter Cell, but there was also another saga that was fighting and that is hitman, which is still available today. In fact it just arrived Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal, which was a title originally released in 2006 but is now being added to current platforms to reach a new audience.

To celebrate this, Feral Interactive has released a departure trailer for this glorious return.

Here you can see it:

This is the game description:

You are Agent 47, a trained assassin caught in the crosshairs of a rival agency, “The Franchise.” Embark on a daring mission to take down the deadly architects of a dark conspiracy and use every tool at your disposal to get the job done while keeping a low profile. Infiltrate, execute and escape undetected. With gameplay improvements inspired by later games in the series, Reprisal is an ingenious redesign of a stealth action classic, complete with a fully customizable touchscreen interface and full gamepad support.

Here are the additions to the original: See also The Witcher says goodbye to Henry Cavill with the trailer for his next season

– Introducing Instinct mode: the devil is in the details. Inspired by later HITMAN games, Instinct Mode highlights mission-critical objectives, guards, and points of interest for stealth kills and quick getaways – the hallmarks of a professional assassin.