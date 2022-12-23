El Salto, Jalisco.- El Salto celebrates 79 years as a municipality, on December 22 With almost 8 decades, it is the seventh largest municipality in the state.

Mayor Ricardo Santillán stressed that these festivities take place They have been carried out since 2018 to highlight the historical and cultural value, as well as the geographical, political and economic relevance of the municipality.

It should be noted that On Friday, December 23, 79 years of the founding of El Salto were commemorated as an independent municipality in Solemn Session with the presence of the political powers of the State.

Among those present were the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Ibarra Pedroza, and the President of the Board of Directors of the State Legislative Branch, Mirelle Montes.

Also as part of the celebrations Ricardo Santillán delivered the 2022 Saltense Merit Award to personalities that have transcended in their professions on Thursday, December 22.

Among the people recognized were Jorge Adán Flores, an altruist at heart who has helped hundreds of people, Rene Calderón, an outstanding businessman, Juan Carlos Díaz, an entrepreneur who has transcended borders, and Ana Lucía Briseño, who stands out in judo.

The state governor congratulated the municipal president and the people of Saltafor their anniversary.

“But, beyond the figures, the true value of the municipality lies in its people, therefore, to them who have witnessed its history and to those who are writing a new chapter, its mayor Ricardo Santillán and his entire team From the bottom of my heart, many congratulations”, published Enrique Alfaro.