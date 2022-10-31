The San Sebastian School turned 13 years old committed to the potential of their students, as part of the celebration, from October 27 to 28, they developed a series of activities in which students, teachers and administrative staff participated.

Through a Mass led by Father Carlos Curi In the school facilities, the two-day celebration for the 13th anniversary of the school began, in which students from its three preschool, primary and secondary levels coexisted.

sports coexistence

The next day, continuing with the celebrations of the 13th anniversary of San Sebastian Schoolthe teaching, administrative and administration staff ran a race around the campus, located in Prados del Sol.

The race had the objective of motivating the staff in terms of healthy living and, above all, creating a favorable work environment.

In the meantime, Erik Guerrerothe rector of San Sebastian Systemexpressed his joy at celebrating his thirteenth anniversary, in addition to seeking to implement activities and contests with students, as well as activities with staff, such as said race, which promotes sports and healthy coexistence.

Mass

The religious service was held in the morning on the esplanade of this school institution

Race

The distance to be covered was 3 km, with a total of 6 laps of 500 meters around the Colegio San Sebastián which those present must have covered.