Eduardo Mendieta

St. Catarina / 06.20.2021 13:21:52

To the beat of the music of fara fara and applause for the parents in their day, the first 2,500 people between 40 and 49 years old came in the morning to get their first dose of covid-19 vaccination in Santa Catarina.

Thousands of people of that age range, pregnant women and laggards preferred to go to be immunized in the first of three days with the vaccine from Pfizer laboratories.

People between 40 and 49 years old who went to Plaza Sendero, located on the Monterrey-Saltillo Highway, they were received by the fara fara “Bravos”, which includes Adrián Rodríguez, on the bass, and Norberto Olvera, on the accordion.

“Happy Father’s Day. A round of applause to all the parents of Santa Catarina!” The municipal staff shouted into the microphone to part of the attendees who were under an awning.

In the waiting room before entering the vaccine, the first of 14 thousand who seek to vaccinate in a single day hummed the music of Ramón Ayala, Intocable and Salomón Robles.

“The best gift is health, that the father or the uncle come, who likes spiritual drinks, no way, we can’t drink alcohol, no way, they are things that we have to put a stop to and we wait for the week that go on, “said Mayor Héctor Castillo Olivares.

Pregnant women

The Santa Catarina municipality plans to vaccinate 70 people in five days of the immunization process in the underground parking of HEB La Puerta, in Cumbres de Santa Catarina and in Plaza Sendero.