Ciudad Juarez.- Outside the San Lorenzo temple, in front of the image of the venerated saint, Bishop José Guadalupe Torres Campos, accompanied by the rector of the Sanctuary, Alfredo Abdo Rohana, officiates the Holy Mass before thousands of Catholic parishioners who arrived early to pray for the venerated saint.

At midnight the so-called “misa de gallo” will be celebrated, to which the mariachis also arrive, while the dancers take over the spaces outside the crowded church.