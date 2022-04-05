San Luis de la Paz, Gto.- They celebrate the “9th. Encounter of reading girls and boys”, in Saint Louis of Peace, Guanajuato. A total of 108 students from 18 elementary schools assigned to zone 57, in region II, participated in the Miguel Hidalgo school, from the Lourdes Station community, in this municipality.

The objective of the activity is to strengthen communication skills and promote the creation of spaces for the exchange of ideas, experiences, concerns and motivations around reading. This meeting helps students develop reading comprehension through playful activities divided into 6 stations, same that focus on awakening the imagination, as well as the taste for reading and writing.

Each station includes a physical space in which they develop themes that lead to oral and written expression, with topics such as: Let’s read, storytelling cubes, who is who?, what is the bat hiding?, tell me about yourself and once upon a time time.

“This activity shows that managers and teachers are concerned and busy in consolidating the literacy processes in each student. This strategy is one of many that are implemented to achieve the graduation profile of the students and strengthen the educational task,” said Carlos Arturo Manzano González, zone 57 supervisor.

The head of the Regional Delegation of Education II, addressed the educational community to congratulate the start-up of the activity, which takes place at an opportune moment to generate a healthy coexistence and at the same time learn, “Let’s create ideal spaces for students to read at home, so that they feel motivated to create habits that strengthen skills and learning,” he commented.

The student Camila Rivera Hernándezis in fifth grade at the Miguel Hidalgo school, she was in charge of giving a few words of welcome to the educational community.

“Today we celebrate once again this event that builds us up and strengthens us in the various learning areas of life, after the COVID 19 pandemic, that is why we are honored to have the fortune to be together and enjoy coexistence Camila Rivera said.

The event was attended by heads of sector, supervision, directors, teachers and mothers and fathers.

“The reading child is made and our parents have a fundamental role. In addition, reading opens the doors of the world to us thanks to the imagination, reading is another form of freedom”, commented Camila Rivera

These types of events are of great help to reactivate social coexistence between teachers, family, parents and community school usually.