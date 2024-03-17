Believers of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuatocelebrate 201 years of the traditional “Brought by the Lord of the Column” in the neighborhood Saint John of God.

Thousands of believers join a pilgrimage of around 12 kilometers that leaves from the Sanctuary of Jesus Nazareno in Atotonilco, Guanajuato every March 17.

The figure of “Lord of the Column” is transported along with the thousands of believers to take her to the neighborhood of Saint John of God.

He “Lord of the Column” is transported along Independencia Avenue near the temple of San Juan de Dios among sawdust mats that decorate the streets.

The mats have unique designs in reference to the “Lord of the Column” to welcome you to the neighborhood.

The work of “Lord of the Column” is two meters high and weighs 1.2 tons, plus the new bronze bell that weighs 200 kilos, so it is carried to the aid of at least six or more people who carry it on their shoulders.

Furthermore, the “Lord of the Column” is inspired by the Sacred Mystery of the Flagellationso tradition is usually a silent path accompanied by the constant beating of a drum.