With the exposure “Paris 1874: Inventing Impressionism” that travels in time to streets of Paris in 1874are celebrated 150 years of the artistic movement known as the impressionism.

In it Orsay's Museum Starting on March 26, the 150 years of impressionism with a walk through old paris with virtual reality glasses.

Visitors will be able to walk through the streets of Paris on the afternoon of April 15, 1874the day when a group of artists and “rebels” decided to set up their own exhibition at 35 Capuchinas Boulevard.

Artists like Claude Monet, Pierre-Aguste Renoir, Alfred Sisley, Edouard Manet, Berthe Morisot and more, they advocated plein air painting, rather than paintings that portrayed military parades or religious scenes.

“The history of that exhibition is more nuanced than we think. The artists knew each other and began to paint differently starting in the 1860s,” explained Sylvie Patry, one of the creators of the exhibition.Paris 1874: Inventing Impressionism”.

During the 1874 exhibition there were only about 3,500 people, and only four paintings were sold, but artists continued to organize exhibitions that changed the course of art.

At the exhibition with virtual reality glassesthe impressionist works can be compared with several paintings from the museum's official Hall until August 11 of this year, so it will be available during the 2024 Olympics.