The mayor of Mocllin (Grenade), Marco Pérez (PSOE), has ceased the head of the district of Gumiel, also the socialist José Sánchez, for sharing Animal abuse images to a foxa crime that Pacma has denounced before the Civil Guard.

In a statement, the mayor of the peoples of Mocllín has announced the immediate cessation of the representative of Gumiel for his involvement in the Dissemination of a video Animal abuse.

The abuse of a fox has transcended by Pacma’s complaint, which has transferred the images of a group of hunters to the Civil Guard torture a copythe same that Sánchez would have disseminated.

The mayor of Mocllín has explained that the municipality is “devastated” For what happened and has asked to investigate the origin of what has described as an atrocity so that it is not impunity.

“It goes frontally against respect policy To the rights of animals that this government defends, “said Pérez, who has trusted that the authorities clarify who and where the abuse of fox was carried out.

Has also reiterated the zero tolerance of the City of Mocllín and its neighbors in the face of any act of violence against animals.

For his part, Pacma explained that he has known the facts through animal force and that he collaborates with Free Fox to promote that the facts are investigated and the authors are punished.