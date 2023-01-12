Mexico City.- Two alleged car thieves were arrested along with the tow truck they used to steal a vehicle in Xochimilco.

Subjects tried to hitch a black Chevrolet car to a tow truck on Avenida Guadalupe I. Ramírez and Prolongación División del Norte, Colonia Tierra Nueva.

After an emergency call, elements of the Citizen Security Secretariat were alerted to what was happening, so they went to the scene to review the situation.

Upon arrival, they found the two alleged thugs, one 36 years old and the other 32, who did not identify themselves or prove that they were hired to perform any towing service, in addition to a relative of the owners of the car indicating that they had not required any service. .

The detainees were taken to the local Public Ministry Agency where their legal situation will be determined, in addition to a folder being opened for the crime of robbery.