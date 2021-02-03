Agents of the National Police have proceeded to the arrest of a person, a 32-year-old male of Moroccan nationality, after being identified as the alleged perpetrator in the commission of several robberies inside a vehicle that have taken place inside the garages of the center of Murcia.

The arrested person took advantage of the entry or exit of a vehicle to sneak into the garages, once inside them, fractured vehicle windows to gain access to the interior in search of valuables.

On occasion, garages had video surveillance cameras that have captured the commission of the crimes, recordings that have been decisive at the time of attributing the responsibility of the facts.

With the fire extinguishers in the garage



The investigators, aided by the inspections carried out by the agents of the Scientific Police, have been able to confirm that the arrested used fire extinguishers enabled in garages to break vehicle glass.

The damages committed for carrying out these thefts have been high, amounting to more than 2,500 euros the repair bill for damage to just one car.

Finally, the investigation carried out by the agents of the San Andrés National Police Station, belonging to the Higher Headquarters of the National Police of the Region of Murcia, has managed to clarify a total of five robberies with force inside the vehicle, culminating in the arrest of the young person and their placing at the disposal of the judicial authority.