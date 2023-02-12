In a video circulating on social networks, it is observed clean workers of the Government of Mexico City stole a lid of a strainer of an avenue in the streets of the capital.

According to the videos released, the robbery occurred in the Iztacalco mayor’s officemainly in the colonies: North and South Iztaccihuatl Reform, Military Mars.

Given this, residents of the areas mentioned above ask for more security and the presence of elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) From Mexico City.

You can read:

Valentine’s Day: Mexicans spend between 700 and 1,500 pesos on gifts, reports Canaco

LP gas price decreases; this will cost from February 12 to 18 in CDMX and Edomex

VIDEO. Mexican team in Turkey rescues an 8-year-old girl alive under the rubble

Another from the CDMX Metro! Construction crane catches fire on Line 12

VIDEO. They attack again! They capture another assault by “chineros” from La Merced

Facts about the theft of strainers by workers of the CDMX Government



In the video you can see the moment where the workers in green uniformwhich is the one used by most of those who perform the cleaning tasks in it Government of the Mexico Cityraise the strainer.

Subsequently, a cut is made to the video and the arrival of elements of the SSC to the place, but during the morning of that day, since the robbery occurred in the early morning.

The uniformed men notice the strainer and place a sign to avoid a road mishap.