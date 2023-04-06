Chihuahua.- The Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested a 29-year-old man, of American origin, for trying to bring firearms into Mexico. The man was identified as Miguel TT, who was arrested in the Las Cumbres neighborhood, after the Ciudad Juárez police officers noticed that his vehicle was obstructing the public highway in the opposite direction.

During an inspection of Miguel’s vehicle, officers found a .40-caliber pistol with a magazine stocked with three useful cartridges and a 45-caliber firearm with a magazine stocked with four useful cartridges. In addition, in an attempt to evade his arrest, Miguel offered the officers the amount of one thousand dollars.

The man was indicted for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of promoting illegal conduct and violation of the federal law on firearms and explosives. Prior to his consignment, his rights were read to him.