Agents of the National Police have proceeded to the arrest of a person who was caught when stole from inside a vehicle the early morning of February 12.

The arrested man was surprised when he tried to get out through the passenger window after seizing some effects inside. The car alarm was what caught the attention of the patrol, who stopped him red-handed when he was committing the robbery.

Broke the window with a stone



The visual inspection of the agents inside the vehicle in which the robbery was committed revealed a large stone in the passenger compartment. Apparently, the thief threw it against the glass to fracture it and gain access to its interior.

After making the arrest, the agents gave several searches with the intention of verifying if there could be more vehicles damaged in a similar way, but they did not find them. What they did find were several bags with different objects of doubtful origin, which were intervened to investigate if they could come from the robbery perpetrated by the detainee.

The arrested, a 37-year-old man of Venezuelan nationality he was placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of robbery inside a vehicle.