Thursday, June 1, 2023, 3:55 p.m.



In broad daylight and without shame. Each time the parish priests of Orihuela must be with a thousand eyes in case any parishioner enters their temple with intentions that are not pious, but rather totally sinful. They refer to breaking the seventh commandment: you shall not steal. In this way, Águeda, the sacristan of the church of Santiago, caught a robber behind the main altar last Friday.

“I was cleaning the kneelers when I heard a strange noise. I know all those who are in the church when, for example, a piece of wood creaks. I even thought it might be a rat,” she recalls. But such was his surprise when, leaning over the recently scrubbed altar, she found a thief taking the chalice from the tabernacle.

“I ran to the door, asked the pharmacy to call the police and knocked the front door.” There began a struggle between her and her husband with the thief. A fight in which they both got out, he with cuts and she with bruises, but finally with the robber in handcuffs and in the hands of the National Police agents on their way back to the barracks.

According to police sources, the author of the attempted robbery has been arrested multiple times for crimes against property and had been arrested days before for a robbery in a Chinese bazaar, also in Orihuela, where he struggled with the owner after trying to steal a charger valued at 15, 95 euro.

The priests raise the alarm. There is fear that these events will be reproduced. Although until now they had not been violent, they are repeat offenders. «They already entered me once and took my mobile phone and my bag. And again I found a man who entered the sacristy and took a bracelet that he had left for a woman to be blessed. Of course, this time my reaction was: this time it did not escape me, “says Águeda, already calmer after the scare.

The dean of the Cathedral, José Antonio Gea, knows very well what he is talking about. “They come in here all the time.” Last year’s Easter, without going any further, he says that some public address equipment was already stolen from him. «Right now I am working with a second-hand one waiting for the new one to be brought to me. We also caught one trying to carry a plasma monitor.”

Gea laments that these people are often in a situation of extreme need or involved in addictions, but she also does not understand why some are allowed to reoffend. “The one who robbed us was caught by the cameras of the cloister and the Police already knew him and had him on file,” he says.

For now, the thief caught in the church of Santiago, after going to court, the court ordered his entry into prison.