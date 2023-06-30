In Foggia, a thief broke into an apartment in the center, but was surprised by the owner who, with the help of three of his friends, locked him in a room for a few hours, subjecting him to abuse recorded with his cell phone. A 26-year-old boy was beaten, threatened, kidnapped and subjected to various violence and abuse before being released by the police.

The young man, apparently with problems related to drug use, was left at the mercy of his four friends. Two of them, aged 21 and 26, both with precedents in the field of drugs and one of them also for crimes against property, were arrested in the act by agents of the Flying Squad of Foggia on charges of kidnapping and bodily harm . The other two are wanted.

The police intervened after the complaint was filed by the young man’s mother, worried because she hadn’t heard from her son for a few days. The agents found him shortly after in that house where, according to what has been learned, he had already been to other times perhaps always to steal small sums of money.

The 26-year-old was found very tried and with obvious abrasions, swelling and bruising in various parts of the body. The 26-year-old himself said he was deprived of his telephone and kidnapped at home by four men after being discovered and then beaten, mocked and filmed. Even during the hours spent stuck in the house, he would have been forced to act as a footrest for those present.

The victim of the alleged kidnapping would have sneaked into the apartment to access a small safety deposit box containing various cash, the origin of which is now being investigated by the police. On previous occasions when he had entered the house, the young man had found no one.