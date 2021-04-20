The Local Police intervened the individual with different amounts of narcotics and cash The narcotics prepared in doses and the money seized during the detention. / Murcia local police

The Local Police of Murcia arrested this Monday an individual who was caught selling marijuana in the Santa María de Gracia neighborhood of Murcia, as reported from the Twitter account.

The intervention was carried out by an endowment of the Special Group for Citizen Security (GESC) and the individual was arrested for an alleged crime against public health.

The agents intervened various amounts of narcotic drugs prepared in doses.