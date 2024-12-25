The Civil Guard has arrested three people allegedly involved in a series of scams aimed at companies specialized in manufacture and import of sweets and nougat located in the province of Alicante, which caused losses worth 36,000 euros. Those arrested, after being brought to justice, have been released with precautionary measures.

The investigations began in November, when one of the affected companies reported having been the victim of a scam. According to the complaint, a company supposedly located in Palencia had placed an order for products, but after receiving the merchandise, did not make the payment corresponding. Given these facts and to clarify the reported facts, the Investigation Area of ​​the Ibi Main Post began operation ‘Tsukor’, Benemérita explains in a statement.

In the first phase, the agents analyzed the transaction and discovered that the order had not arrived at the company in Palencia, but rather at an industrial estate in Murcia. At the end of November, the Civil Guard detained a person in charge of transporting the merchandise to its final destination in this place. In the second phase, investigations were intensified to locate the warehouse where the fraudulently obtained material was stored.

During this process, a second “very well-known” company, this time in the nougat sector, reported having suffered a similar scam. The investigation revealed that the criminals impersonated the identity of the Palencia company, using business data to contact victims.

In addition, they created fake mobile lines and emails to reinforce the credibility of their system. The merchandise obtained through fraud was transported in various routes to make it difficult to track, until a trusted person picked it up to take it to the ship used by the organization. Later, taking advantage of the proximity of the Christmas holidays, the goods were sold at retail.

On December 18, agents located the warehouse used by criminals in the municipality of Murcia and carried out an inspection. This facility belonged to a family business dedicated to the candy and nougat trade, managed by a son and his father, the latter with criminal record for similar crimes.

100 kilos of chocolates intervened

During the intervention, the Civil Guard arrested both individuals for their alleged participation in three fraud crimes worth more than 36,000 euros. Furthermore, they intervened 100 kilos of chocolates of various varieties, which were returned to the affected companies, and four mobile terminals that were brought to justice.

The three detainees who were placed at the disposal of the Court of Guard of the Judicial District of Murcia, were released with precautionary measures while the investigation continues to determine if there are more companies affected. The researchers have had the support of the Roca Ibi Team and the Santomera Main Post.