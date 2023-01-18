staff of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City detained a woman of Colombian nationality who apparently entered a home without authorization and stole valuables, in the Del Valle Colony, Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

During their security and surveillance tours on Edinburgh Street and Eje 5 Sur, officers noticed that several people were leaving a building in an unusual attitude, who, upon noticing the police presence, fled in different directions, for which reason after a chase, they intercepted one of them.

Uniformed officers carried out a security review, after which they seized a black suitcase, which contained three watches, three screwdrivers, a crowbar, a pair of black gloves and a package of face masks, of which they could not verify their legal ownership. .

The owner of the home who arrived at the place recognized some objects as his belongings, for which the 52-year-old woman, identified as Sandra “N”who was given a reading of her legal rights, to later be transferred before the agent of the Public Ministry, who will carry out the corresponding investigations and determine her legal situation.

Accomplices abandon her at the scene

Sandra “N” was in the company of two other people in the place, to whom she pointed out that she was also a Colombian national, but upon noticing the presence of the capital’s police they chose to escape and leave her alone in the place.

According to information from the red note journalist Carlos Jiménez, the three had already been identified for burglaries in buildings belonging to the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, in addition to Miguel Hidalgo and Cuauhtémoc.