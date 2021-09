Zyntia vanegas

San Pedro Garza Garcia / 20.09.2021 12:09:43

Neighbors of San Pedro were again surprised by a bear while exercising, in the Olinalá Palmiras neighborhood.

In a video released by the citizens of this municipality, it is observed how a man is walking with his dog, tied to a leash, and it barks at a bear that is kept at a distance.

The large animal continues on its way while the neighbors only smile as they get more and more used to seeing these animals in said residential area.