The Totana Civil Protection coordinator, José María Sánchez, has become a true specialist in capturing snakes. This year there are already several reptiles that have been trapped in homes, with their subsequent release in environmental areas.

One of the species of reptiles most found in Totana is ‘stairs’, because in January José María already captured one of these snakes in the town with a lasso that he himself made. In the same way, this past June the Civil Protection agents of the municipality also captured a ‘ladder’ snake almost two meters long and, again, José María was in charge of releasing it in a place in Sierra Espuña.

The bastard snake captured by José María Sánchez, coordinator of Civil Protection of Totana. TOTANA CIVIL PROTECTION

The last case happened this Tuesday, when a neighbor who lives in the Los Huertos area notified Civil Protection, after realizing that a bastard snake had sneaked into her aviary.

José María quickly arrived at the place and found the snake restless: “It had already swallowed a little bird and could not get out where it had entered the cage,” he said. After capturing the bastard snake specimen, he put it in a plastic bottle for later release somewhere in the nearby Sierra Espuña.

José María recalled that “excess kilos is bad”, since greed made her get trapped. “After depositing it in the bottle she has vomited the bodies of two little birds,” she added.