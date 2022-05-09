Sinaloa.- The regional coordinator of the Welfare Secretariat highlighted that they are currently carrying out the verification of fishermen and fish farmers of Guasave that are within the Bienfishing programin order to be up to date

Daniel Hibraím López Armenta explained that this is for the purpose of clean up the program to confirm that the register of beneficiaries is up to date.

Measures

He stated that this verification is done in order to check that the list of beneficiaries of the program is in order, since there could be cases of deaths, which have already occurred.

Read more: The next Telethon Center will be built in Sinaloa: Rocha Moya

Likewise, he indicated that there could also be cases of beneficiaries of the program who no longer live in Mexico, or who dedicate themselves to other things and not to the activity.

He asserted that the purpose of the verification is so that the budget ceiling reaches for those who continue to dedicate themselves to the specific productive sector.

“This verification is so that the person who continues to carry out this activity is a beneficiary and not those who live outside of Mexico, because they go abroad or are dedicating themselves to something else,” he said.

He revealed that this will be carried out only this month, since there are approximately four thousand fishermen who are going to undergo this verification.

Process

He commented that the operation basically consists of asking for the documentation to confirm that they are fishermen, and to see which cooperative they are affiliated with.

But the idea is to see them personally to sign a verification form, with name and surname, and take a photo of evidence that the person exists, to proceed to upload the information to a platform and renew the document that had previously been requested. to be beneficiaries, which is an affiliation as a fisherman, he explained.

López Armenta stated that there are service tables that are mainly located in fishing communities such as El Huitussi, El Cerro Cabezón and there will be one more in the municipal seat, since there are fishermen who live in the city.