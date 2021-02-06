A team of health workers from Health Area IV carried out the PCR yesterday on the 290 residents of La Encarnación, where a total of 21 positives have been detected. The objective is to control and reduce the outbreak as soon as possible in this district.

The mayor, José Francisco García, thanked the neighbors for their collaboration and sent them a message of strength and encouragement.

According to statistics from yesterday, Friday February 5, in the urban area of ​​Caravaca de la Cruz there are 189 positives (9 cases in the last 24 hours) and 35 in districts (1 new case in the last 24 hours).

In the Northwest Regional Hospital there are 28 patients admitted, of which 10 are residents of the municipality.

«The contagion curve continues a new day in decline, but this cannot lead to relaxation in personal protection measures, since the incidence continues to be high. We continue with the work strategy based on four axes: local tracking, selective screening of groups or population centers in which outbreaks are detected, citizen security controls for compliance with prevention standards and, most importantly, the involvement of the vast majority of Caravacan society, “the mayor reported.