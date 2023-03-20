





















Altata, Navolato. Around 5:30 p.m., with a delay of more than an hour and a half, the allegorical floats began their journey as part of the parade of the Altata Carnival 2023. On the second day of activities for this event, the boardwalk of the Navolato coastal port was filled with banda music, color and partying, before thousands of spectators.

The Queen of Carnival, Candy Nataly, was the first to wave, wearing a splendid colorful dress and a huge plume. Followed by her would come Ximena, the infantile queen; as well as the princesses of the seas and the bay; and the queens of flower games and joy, among others.

