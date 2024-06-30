Juarez City.- More than 40 cubic meters of garbage and silt were removed from sewers by the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board in a maintenance operation in the west of the city, after heavy rainfall occurred last week.

Personnel from the Sewerage Department are carrying out these works in the Viper Creek, Del Mimbre, as well as the Felipe Angeles, La Montada, Plutarco Elias Calles, Sara Lugo, Fronteriza, Bellavista and Altavista colonies.

Some of the streets in which activity took place were Durazno and Violetas; Arroyo del Mimbre and Bernardo Norzagaray Boulevard; Arroyo del Mimbre and Trébol; Arroyo de Las Víboras y Lirios; among others.

Four vactor-type machines were used to carry out the work, extracting various types of rubbish and silt.

According to the decentralized authority, the impacts were not that great, because on the 14th and 25th of this month, preventive maintenance was carried out in the west of the city in 27 sewers, 1 sand box, as well as 1,150 meters of 8 and 24 inch pipes.