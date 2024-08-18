Within the framework of the Municipal Strategy for the prevention and attention to Family Violence, the Municipal Center for Attention and Work with Men (CEMATH) is permanently providing care to men with the main objective of eradicating the normalization of violence against girls, boys, adolescents and women.

CEMATH works strategically at the level of prevention and intervention, which allows it to serve men at all stages. In primary prevention, the center implements prevention strategies aimed at addressing the sociocultural causes that normalize the exercise of violence, working primarily with girls, boys, adolescents and young people.

Secondary prevention involves implementing programs that identify risk factors that may trigger violent behavior in a primary phase where violent behavior may occur, and finally, tertiary prevention is implemented once the problem of violence is already present, seeking to prevent its repetition and reduce damage through a socio-psycho-re-educational model.

CEMATH is currently working with 138 men, 27 of whom are undergoing individual psychotherapeutic follow-up and the rest are working in group re-education sessions.