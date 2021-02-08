The Caravaca de la Cruz City Council is carrying out the second phase of the project to refurbish and update the Municipality’s Museum Network. Taking advantage of the closure of the museum spaces, as a result of the state of alarm and the perimeter closures of the municipalities, the Department of Tourism launched in March of last year a plan to fix the damage and deficiencies of these municipal facilities, as well as to modernize the image and enrich its content.

The Councilor for Tourism, José Carlos Gómez, has stated that “in Caravaca we are not and will not be quiet because there are many needs that we must gradually face. We are taking advantage of this very tough parenthesis, which affects the sector very directly, to improve municipal tourism infrastructures. The museums will be in a decent condition and prepared to receive visitors when we pass this stage.

«In this second phase of the works, work is being carried out mainly in three museums: the Vera Cruz, the Fiesta and the Casa de los Caballos del Vino as a commitment to the artistic, cultural and ethnographic heritage, a reflection of the fertile history of the municipality that these spaces should be ”, he indicated.

Based on the needs transferred by the Brotherhood of the Vera Cruz, actions have been carried out in the Museum of Sacred Art of the Basilica with the restoration of doors, windows, railings and handrails; Work has also been done on the Cloister, recovering the wooden railing and the benches, which were in an advanced state of deterioration. Taking advantage of the change of location of the Tables by Hernando de Llanos, improvements have been made to the air conditioning of the museum rooms, as well as work on different display cabinets improving the aesthetics of the environment of said room and renovating part of the signage and lighting.

Festival Museum

In the Festival Museum, the painting and lighting are being renewed in all its spaces and, on the other hand, work is being done on providing more content in each of its rooms. Previously, tasks were carried out on the main façade with the restoration of doors and windows, improvements in the garden and recovery of its ornamental fountain, the reform of the plumbing installation, as well as the conditioning of the reception with the repair of pavement and walls.

«We intend to modernize and enhance the Festival Museum, located in a privileged place such as the old Uribe palace, whose origin dates back to the 16th century, since it was lacking in content and uses and with numerous damages due to the passage of the years “, has emphasized the mayor.

Finally, in this second phase, all the rooms of the House Museum of the Wine Horses have been painted, where the works on the top floor are also being executed, which were financed with a 105,000 euro subsidy from European funds. ‘Leader’, to adapt it to embroidery and design workshops, multipurpose room and mantle store.

The Councilor for Tourism has pointed out that most of these actions are being carried out with the museum’s own maintenance staff, whom he thanked for their work in gradually tackling the multiple needs. «The results, – he stated – both in the necessary maintenance of the buildings and in their aesthetics and contents will be very visible and in line with the image that Caravaca wishes to offer to the visitor, while assuming a minimum expense, reduced to Necessary materials for the City Council to reorient the work of the workers.